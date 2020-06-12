County health officials encourage everyone to get tested for COVID Saturday

So far, more than 7,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Kanawha County by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Still, Dr. Sherri Young said health officials are hopeful more people will take advantage of the opportunity.

"We’ve seen 21 states with an uptick in COVID numbers and COVID positive patients are still out there," said Young, executive director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. "There’s community spread, even most recently, we’ve seen nine more cases in Greenbrier County so we just want to make sure everyone knows that we’re here."

Young said there will be a free testing site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday across from the Laidley Stadium in Charleston, and all are welcome, including those who are symptom free.

"We don’t want somebody who is asymptomatic being in the public and being in the mix of people that are more vulnerable to the disease," Young said.

You do not need to make an appointment to get tested.