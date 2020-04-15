County listed as original COVID-19 hot spot in W.Va. sees first death

The Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department is reporting its first death related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 57-year-old woman is the first reported death in Berkeley County related to COVID-19.

According to a news release from the department, the victim was a 57-year-old woman from Berkeley County.

It is believed this is the 13th death in West Virginia. At the time of this publication, the state was reporting 12 deaths. However counties can report information before it is registered with the state's totals.

Berkeley County, in the state's Eastern Panhandle, has 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and was among the first counties to be deemed a hot spot by Gov. Jim Justice.

The hot spot designation by the governor came by way of an executive order giving health department's more authority to create stricter rules inside the county, in the interest of public health and safety.