Couple from W.Va. traveling on cruise ship damaged during collision

A couple from Danville, West Virginia tells WSAZ.com they were on a shore excursion when a cruise ship scraped another while docking in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel.

Bryan Justice says word traveled fast on shore of the collision. He says in less than 30 minutes a video of the impact had already been posted to Youtube and his tour guide quickly showed him video that had began to go viral on social media.

The couple are traveling on the Carnival Legend which was hit by the ship Carnival Glory. He says the damage was visible when he and his wife made it back to the dock.

Carnival Cruise Line says the Carnival Glory ship was maneuvering when it "made contact" with the Carnival Legend Friday morning.

Videos shot by startled passengers show the noisy, slow-moving accident which left the part of the Glory mangled at the stern.

The cruise line says it is assessing the damage but the seaworthiness of the ships was not impacted.

A guest suffered a minor injury in the evacuation of a dining room.

Justice tells WSAZ.com as of now the ship is expected to depart from Mexico on time.

