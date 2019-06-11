Couple accused of kidapping 5-month-old son from CPS

A married couple is facing charges after allegedly abducting their own 5-month-old son.

According to court records, Otway residents Daniel and Jessica Groves are accused of taking the baby, who was in the custody of CPS, and keeping him hidden.

Court records say the parents refused to bring their son back to CPS, despite knowing the child was supposed to be returned.

The offense allegedly happened in Brush Creek in Scioto County. Court records say the suspects were charged Monday.

WSAZ reached out to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department. A detective says they will be releasing more details on the case Wednesday.

Daniel Grove, 41, is charged with kidnapping, abduction, interference with custody, grand theft, and probation violation.

Jessica Groves, 39, is charged with kidnapping, abduction, interference with custody and contempt.

The suspects are being held in the Scioto County Jail. Bonds for both were set at $155,000.

