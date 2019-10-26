Couple accused of spraying chemicals in children's eyes, other forms of abuse

A Floyd County couple is accused of stuffing rags in the mouths of children and even spraying chemicals in their eyes.

A grand jury indicted Chanda Combs, also known as Chanda Campbell, and Matthew McDonald. Both face two counts of criminal abuse.

Prosecutors said that on June 1, the couple abused the children by using pressure points and spraying water up their noses.

The indictment indicates they also shook one of the children while holding them upside down by their feet.

The children were both less than 12 years old.