Couple celebrates what would have been their wedding day with a splash

If rain on your wedding day is good luck, jumping into a pool of water on a cool Spring Day during a pandemic has to be another good omen, right?

Sarah Stephenson and her fiancé Adam Foster were supposed to take the plunge on Saturday, April 18. Their special day though, was sidelined because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The couple, who has rescheduled their nuptials for July, decided to take a plunge into a pool for a good laugh.

The pool is at their new home in Ashland. They just moved in March.

“Adam and I were heartbroken that we had to postpone our wedding to July. We had been looking forward to April 18th for a long time. We want to celebrate our special day with family and friends so we are happy to push it back if it means keeping them and ourselves safe and healthy during this time,” Sarah said.

Both Sarah and Adam are considered essential workers. She is a nurse and he is a chemical worker.

Cheers to the couple and we hope their wedding day turns out to be an even bigger splash!

Soon-to-be newlyweds Sarah Stephenson and Adam Foster love their new pool but are looking forward to using it again when the weather is a bit warmer.