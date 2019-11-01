Couple facing charges after stealing medicine from hospital

Over $10,000 worth of medicine has been destroyed after a man and woman stole from Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston Friday, according to the criminal complaint.

Matthew Buzzard, 44, of Charleston is facing charges after taking items from a medical cart of the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, Buzzard was waiting in the Emergency Room to be seen and took several items, including Narcan.

Buzzard had a woman with him who officials say is also facing charges after stealing medicine from the hospital. The woman is Ashley Laner, 30, of Charleston. The criminal complaint states that Laner took the items Buzzard had stolen and given to her and left the hospital.

Police located Laner with a trash bag full of items from the medical carts.

According to the complaint, Buzzard had stolen $1,700 worth of medicine, however, when the security tags on the carts are broken, everything becomes unsanitary. Therefore, two medical carts full of medicine had to be thrown away leaving a total of $10,000 ($5,000 per cart) loss as a result.

Both Buzzard and Laner are charged with destruction of property, grand larceny and conspiracy against Thomas Memorial Hospital.