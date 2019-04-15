Couple loses everything, including pets, in Huntington fire

A couple lost everything, including several pets, after their home in Huntington caught on fire.

The fire happened at a trailer in the 100 block of Wilson Heights just after 9 a.m. Monday.

A neighbor tells WSAZ his nephew and a woman lived there. They made it out safely, but several cats died in the fire.

Although the fire is contained now, it was a difficult location for crews. Firefighters had to haul water from hydrants down the road.

The flames destroyed everything inside the trailer.

“They lost everything," said the victim's uncle, Frank Valentine. "They’ve got nothing left. All he’s got is the clothes on his back. She’s got none.”

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. Investigators say foul play is not suspected.

