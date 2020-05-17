Couple marries days after losing their home

After over a year of planning, Ryan and Nina Kilgour tied the knot Saturday just down the street from their home, not the way they had planned, but a moment they were glad to share after losing their home in a fire late last week.

“It was so fast,” Ryan said. “I mean in a matter of a couple of minutes, the whole thing was up.”

They say that if it weren't for the actions of one of their neighbors they might not have survived the fire.

“So we were in bed asleep,” Ryan said. “It was about 2:30 in the morning. We heard some sort of a loud pop or bang or something.”

Their neighbor, who lives around the corner, heard it too and when he looked out his window, he saw the Kilgours’ back porch filled with flames, so he ran to the house and started banging on the front door.

“When I came downstairs and he told me the house was on fire, I just instinctively turned and I could see that back wall in flames,” Nina said. “So I just started up the stairs and by the time I got back down the stairs you couldn't breathe it was just smoke.”

The couple escaped the house just as the smoke alarms were finally beginning to go off and from there, the fire spread quickly and was able to be seen for miles.

“I asked the dispatcher for any details,” Jackson Fire Chief David Channell said. “He could already see the glow in the sky.”

The Kilgours stood and watched as their wedding plans, set to be held in their backyard, went up in smoke.

“We put a lot of work and effort into all of our wedding decorations and my beautiful dress and our wedding bands were in there,” Nina said.

The couple found support with their friends, family and community to celebrate their lives together which they say was saved by their neighbor.

The Kilgours say that they plan on rebuilding a new home in the same location where their old home stood.