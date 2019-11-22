Couple opens new pharmacy to help people afford medications

A couple working on their doctorates at the University of Charleston decided to open a pharmacy in downtown Charleston. Their unique business model has one goal in mind -- to make sure everyone has access to the medicines they need.

Velox Pharmacy Solutions, which opened two weeks ago in Charleston, offers prescriptions at wholesale prices.

"We could go back home and become just another business owner, just another pharmacy owner. One of my aunts owns three pharmacies in Houston so its just something else, you know what I mean, but I see a huge need here in Charleston. There is a lot of poverty here, unfortunately," said Obi Ezekwesili, the owner and CEO of the company.

Despite rising costs of health of prescription drugs, Velox Pharmacy Solutions actually does not accept insurance and sells the prescriptions at wholesale prices. As a result, each pill will only cost pennies.

"I went to Walmart, and I went to Rite Aid and then I went to him and, gosh it was much cheaper. It was like half the price," said Andy Sanchez, who operates the alterations store next door.

The company will deliver medications to customers doorsteps by mail, for free. Darlene Fatunbi and Ezekwesili say the company has been in the making for at least a year, and it has finally come to reality for them.

They offer other services such as pet medications at wholesale prices, mutli-dose packaging and compounding medications, which customizes the medicines.

"We bring the pharmacy to you and at no charge and it's convenient, even if you're in Logan County, Boone County," Ezekwesili said.

Ezekwesili describes the company as a pharma-tech company which means care is more personalized for individual customers through deliveries, compounding or other methods. The couple has big dreams for the company.

Ezekwesili will graduate with his doctorate next year, and Fatunbi will graduate in two. In the meantime, they are looking forward to getting married in a year and continue to build the company with the core goal to help people in West Virginia.

