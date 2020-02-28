Couple receives more than $1.7 million check for unclaimed property

A former West Virginian has a few tough questions to answer, thanks to his parents.

A more than $1.7 million check is believed to be the largest presented to someone in the country for unclaimed property. It happened Friday in Charleston, West Virginia.

Thomas Hunter and his wife Deb were presented a check for more than $1.7 million from the West Virginia treasurer's unclaimed property division.

Thomas said he knew his parents had made several investments, so he contacted the unclaimed property division. He had no clue, though, how much he had in store.

He said early retirement could be in his future plans.

"There's some things that, that I'd like to do,” Hunter said. “I still feel like I have a little bit of fuel in the tank. And I've always been a little entrepreneurial, so maybe start a business once I finish this current career. And I have some young people in our family. I'm an educator, so I want them to have the opportunity to get an education, as well."

