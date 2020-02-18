Couple wins tickets for inaugural flight to Orlando

In honor of Yeager Airport's first inaugural flight to Orlando with Spirit Airlines, the airport decided to do a giveaway for free tickets to Orlando and back, a 3-night hotel stay, and a rental car for the lucky winners.

The couple won free plane tickets to Orlando and back for a perfect Valentine's Day weekend.

Robin says she could not believe she won the free tip.

Along with being Disney Vacation Club members, Robin told Katie her family loves Disney, so they were hoping they would win because they were prepared to go.

In case they won, they made reservations for dining and fast passes, which worked in their favor.

