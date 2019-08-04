Court Documents: Blackjewel auction results show possible future of mines

The results of the Blackjewel auction were released after a judge ordered those be made public by 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Through court documents, our sister station WYMT learned that bidding lasted three days, from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3. Through five successive auctions, several bidders placed bids for mines, most of which operate in the east.

There is no indication in the documents on if mining would resume.

The first lot at the auction will likely be purchased by Kopper Glo Mining, LLC. That encompasses the Lone Mountain and Black Mountain mines and their assets located in Harlan County and Wise County, Virginia.

If the purchase is approved, Kopper Glo Mining, LLC will own those mines.

There are assets not owned by Blackjewel on those properties that would go to Dean-McAfee Lenders and John Deere Construction and Forestry Company.

The second lot will be potentially purchased by Rhino Energy, LLC. They will acquire the Virginia Subdivision assets.

Coking Coal, LLC hopes to acquire the Pardee mine, which is located in Wise County, Virginia.

Tye Fork Coal Company, Inc. will likely receive the mine called “LM6.”

Mark Energy, LLC successfully bid on the "LM8" mine of Cumberland Rivercoal, LLC.

American Resource Corporation/Quest Energy’s bid for the first and second lots was not accepted.

Overall, eastern operations sold for $59.4 million in cash and credit bids. Credit bids are money owed, meaning bidding parties can go dollar for dollar in what they are owed.

In the West, Contura Energy will likely acquire all the Wyoming mines and the Pax Mine in West Virginia.

The purchases listed above are not final. A hearing to approve the sale of the mines and their assets will take place Monday at 10 a.m. in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia.