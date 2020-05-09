Court halts ban on mass gatherings at Kentucky churches

A federal court has halted the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gathering from applying to in-person religious services.

The temporary restraining order issued Friday enjoins Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's administration from enforcing the ban at any in-person religious service statewide, provided the places of worship practice social distancing and adhere to hygiene guidelines.

Two other federal judges had previously ruled the ban was constitutional, but one of those judges ruled in a separate case Friday that another church could hold in-person services.

Beshear had planned to allow places of worship to reopen May 20.