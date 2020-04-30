Court house to reopen in Gallipolis

Municipal court is reopening in Gallipolis.

The court lobby is set to open its doors on Monday, May 4 at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 2:00 p.m. each day for additional cleaning.

No more than six people will be allowed in the lobby at one time.You will not be allowed inside if you are sick or have a fever.

Officials say the court will resume hearing all scheduled arraignments, as well as final pre-trial/motion hearings and trials starting May 11. Only people participating in the case will be allowed inside. No spectators will be allowed. No more than ten people will be inside the courtroom at any one time.

All civil pre-trials will be conducted via telephone conference. All criminal and traffic initial pre-trials will be off record or by phone. Some hearings and trials may be done via video conferencing.

Officials say if you are not sure about whether or not you should come to the courtroom, contact your attorney for instructions.

According to the Gallipolis Municipal Court, the court will be very lenient in granting timely written requests for continuances involving person who are over the age of 60, who suffer from a serious health condition or who are ill.

If you have to go to the court, you should use the public restrooms to wash your hands before entering the security screening checkpoint or transacting business with the Court.

You are also encouraged to use their website, www.gmcourt.org, to search case record, download forms and e-file civil pleadings. You can also submit court filings by mail to 518 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631 or by fax to 740-441-6028.

You can also make payments to the address listed above or their website.

The court will review this order on July 30, 2020 under the Court's authority to do all things necessary to ensure the orderly administration of justice during a public health emergency.