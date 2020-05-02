Court sides with Kentucky church over governor's orders

A ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit Saturday has sided with a Kentucky church where state troopers recorded license plates of cars in the parking lot Easter Sunday.

The ruling prohibits enforcement of orders issued by Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear from March that ordered against mass gatherings. The order was in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. In April, Beshear said law enforcement would record license plates at any mass gatherings and pass that information on to local health departments. The health officials would tell people associated with the cars that they were to quarantine for two weeks.

On Easter Sunday, troopers showed up to Maryville Baptist Church and followed the governor's orders.

"The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit today ruled in favor of Maryville Baptist Church and agreed with us that the Governor's executive orders raise significant concerns about targeting of religion," tweeted Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "The court noted that 'the Governor did not narrowly tailor the order's impact on religious exercise' and that 'the Governor's orders have several potential hallmarks of discrimination.' Churches should have the same flexibility as secular groups to resume operations, in accordance with social distancing guidelines. If big box stores and liquor stores can do it, churches should be allowed to also. As the court said, 'Why is it safe to wait in a car for a liquor store to open but dangerous to wait in a car to hear morning pastors? Why can someone safely walk down a grocery store aisle but not a pew? Why can someone safely interact with a brave deliverywoman but not a stoic minister?' We supported Maryville in their lawsuit and will continue to fight for the Constitutional rights of Kentuckians."