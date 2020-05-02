Court weighs in on applying mass gathering ban to churches

A federal appeals court has declined to block the Kentucky governor's temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services.

The three-judge panel ruled Saturday. It cleared the way for Maryville Baptist Church to hold drive-in worship services while adhering to public health requirements.

That’s an alternative Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged throughout the coronavirus pandemic. But the panel stopped short of applying its order to in-person worship services. The ruling came after the church asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for an emergency order stopping Beshear’s mass gathering ban from being enforced against religious services.

The order was in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. In April, Beshear said law enforcement would record license plates at any mass gatherings and pass that information on to local health departments. The health officials would tell people associated with the cars that they were to quarantine for two weeks.

On Easter Sunday, troopers showed up to Maryville Baptist Church and followed the governor's orders.

"The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit today ruled in favor of Maryville Baptist Church and agreed with us that the Governor's executive orders raise significant concerns about targeting of religion," tweeted Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron. "The court noted that 'the Governor did not narrowly tailor the order's impact on religious exercise' and that 'the Governor's orders have several potential hallmarks of discrimination.' Churches should have the same flexibility as secular groups to resume operations, in accordance with social distancing guidelines. If big box stores and liquor stores can do it, churches should be allowed to also. As the court said, 'Why is it safe to wait in a car for a liquor store to open but dangerous to wait in a car to hear morning pastors? Why can someone safely walk down a grocery store aisle but not a pew? Why can someone safely interact with a brave deliverywoman but not a stoic minister?' We supported Maryville in their lawsuit and will continue to fight for the Constitutional rights of Kentuckians."

