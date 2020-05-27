Court system delayed because of COVID-19

Like other parts of the workforce, the court system across the country has been at a standstill because of COVID-19.

Cases that were set to go to trial are now delayed, and crimes that have been committed since the shutdown have barely started through the court process, if at all.

In Boyd County, Kentucky, Judge George Davis III says though the virus has forced some aspects of the justice system to wait, they are not at a full standstill -- thanks to technology.

"We have continued to conduct business, but remotely," Davis said. "With the exception of jury trials, we have maintained the same business that we normally conduct here for the court. We have used either telephonic means or Zoom which has worked fairly well for us."

Davis says these adjusted ways of conducting business have prevented a total gridlock of the justice system. However, jury trials still won't begin again until at least early August. Criminal cases are taking precedence.

"We are rescheduling civil matters to a later date to accommodate the the criminal cases that we have had to move during this time," Davis told WSAZ. "There will be some delay in this. But we're talking months, not years."

Davis also thinks courts will continue to use some of the virtual ways of doing things after the pandemic. An example he used was with inmates who are housed in other counties and require a deputy to go get them for court appearances. Jails in Kentucky are now equipped with the technology to allow inmates to participate in the virtual proceedings. This will not only save time, but taxpayer money.

In Lawrence County, Ohio, around 100 cases have yet to be presented to a grand jury, which is the first step in charging someone with a felony.

Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson says the delay is also slowing down justice for victims who haven't had their day in court yet.

"Not only are we seeing inmates maybe let out of jail because of the COVID crisis, but we're not allowing the victims to have their day in court," Anderson said. "It's very difficult, and we have to explain to them why and work through that process."

As for how long he thinks it will take to go over all the cases and move them through the court system, Anderson believes it will be about a year.

