Courtesy titles awarded to couples with postponed, cancelled weddings

You can become the Lady, Lord or Laid of your very own plot of land in Scotland if your wedding was canceled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to say "I do" this year? Highland titles will reward you with a courtesy title and your own plot of land in Scotland!

Highland Titles is awarding courtesy titles to couples who are rearranging their wedding plans. Lucky couples will receive two side-by-side plots while supplies last. The best part... it's completely free!

The unique gift is all about land conservation. You can read more about that by clicking here.

To receive the title and more, email weddinggift@highlandtitles.com with a proof of postponement or cancellation from your venue or vendor.

Each couple will receive:

• The courtesy title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe

• Two names & two titles on one legal title deed for their land ownership

• Adjoining plots of land

• A high quality, full color, gift folder containing documentation

• A title deed for land ownership on velum parchment

• Instructions on how to visit and find individual plots

• Information and pictures of the area, Glencoe Wood and other conservation projects

• A bumper sticker to proudly display the new status of Lord or Lady

