CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- Ellen Allen, Chefs Dennis Harris and Paul Smith talk about Covenant House Chef’s Challenge while cooking jerk shrimp and arugula salad.
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp jerk seasoning
- 5 raw shrimp
- 1 cleaned pineapple ring
- 2 oz. fresh arugula
- 1/4 cup feta cheese
- 1 diced roma tomato (medium diced)
- 3 oz. sun dried tomato vinaigrette
Directions:
1) Combine jerk seasoning with olive oil in a bowl with shrimp and mix well. Let sit for 10-15 minutes.
2) Peel and slice fresh pineapple. Grill the shrimp and pineapple until shrimp are cooked through, with lightly grilling the pineapple, about 1-2 minutes per side.
3) Remove the shrimp and pineapple and let cool while you build the remaining salad ingredients.
4) Place arugula in a salad bowl, sprinkle the feta cheese and diced tomato on arugula. Large dice the grilled pineapple and place on top of salad with grilled shrimp. Drizzle with salad dressing.