Ellen Allen, Chefs Dennis Harris and Paul Smith talk about Covenant House Chef’s Challenge while cooking jerk shrimp and arugula salad.

Ingredients:



1 Tbsp olive oil



1 tsp jerk seasoning



5 raw shrimp



1 cleaned pineapple ring



2 oz. fresh arugula



1/4 cup feta cheese



1 diced roma tomato (medium diced)



3 oz. sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Directions:

1) Combine jerk seasoning with olive oil in a bowl with shrimp and mix well. Let sit for 10-15 minutes.

2) Peel and slice fresh pineapple. Grill the shrimp and pineapple until shrimp are cooked through, with lightly grilling the pineapple, about 1-2 minutes per side.

3) Remove the shrimp and pineapple and let cool while you build the remaining salad ingredients.

4) Place arugula in a salad bowl, sprinkle the feta cheese and diced tomato on arugula. Large dice the grilled pineapple and place on top of salad with grilled shrimp. Drizzle with salad dressing.