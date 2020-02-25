Covenant House Chef’s Challenge

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- Ellen Allen, Chefs Dennis Harris and Paul Smith talk about Covenant House Chef’s Challenge while cooking jerk shrimp and arugula salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tsp jerk seasoning
  • 5 raw shrimp
  • 1 cleaned pineapple ring
  • 2 oz. fresh arugula
  • 1/4 cup feta cheese
  • 1 diced roma tomato (medium diced)
  • 3 oz. sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Directions:
1) Combine jerk seasoning with olive oil in a bowl with shrimp and mix well. Let sit for 10-15 minutes.
2) Peel and slice fresh pineapple. Grill the shrimp and pineapple until shrimp are cooked through, with lightly grilling the pineapple, about 1-2 minutes per side.
3) Remove the shrimp and pineapple and let cool while you build the remaining salad ingredients.
4) Place arugula in a salad bowl, sprinkle the feta cheese and diced tomato on arugula. Large dice the grilled pineapple and place on top of salad with grilled shrimp. Drizzle with salad dressing.

 