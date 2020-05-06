Coyote sighted in downtown Russell

From the wooded areas of eastern Kentucky to the streets of downtown Russell, there has been a call of the wild.

Early this week, the Russell Police Department received calls of coyote sightings on Ferry Street in downtown Russell.

Police say the coyote that was spotted took off, even crossed U.S. Route 23 and into the woods near the Russell Heights neighborhood.

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife furbearer biologist Laura Palmer says that while urban and suburban coyote sightings are relatively new in the commonwealth, it's a good chance it was only a matter of time before they were seen.

“We've had reports, regular reports of coyotes in Louisville, Lexington, Henderson, so there's a good chance they've been there all along,” Palmer said.

Palmer says coyotes coming into urban areas are most likely searching for food.

The most important thing that homeowners can do to avoid these unwelcome guests is to keep the food inside as much as possible, because there's a possibility they could be aggressive.

“They're having pups right now and so in the spring time, they can appear to be more aggressive and are more aggressive when they may have pups in the den,” Palmer said. “So, if they have a den in the park and people are walking by, it's important just to give them their distance and not try to approach them to take pictures and videos with them.”

