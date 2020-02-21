Coyotes spotted close to residential areas of Ashland

Coyotes have been spotted closer to residential areas in Ashland, an Ashland city commissioner said Thursday.

This is their natural breeding season, so they are more present, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

That agency put together some tips on how to keep you and your pets safe. They include the following: