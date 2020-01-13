UPDATE l All lanes of I-64 open after crash

UPDATE 01/13/2020 @ 8:54 a.m..

All lanes of I-64 eastbound were back open before 9:00 a.m. after an early morning crash near the Scott Depot interchange.

No one was hurt in the two car crash that happened just before 8:00 a.m. near mile marker 41.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ the fast lane was closed after the crash because one of the cars would not start.

Wrecker crews removed the car from the road.

ORIGINAL STORY 01/13/2020

Drivers on Interstate 64 were delayed after a two-car crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. near the Scott Depot interchange in the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Putnam County dispatchers tell WSAZ no one was hurt in the crash.

One of the cars would not start after the wreck, so the fast lane was shut down near mile marker 41 until a wrecker crew could get to the scene.

