A crash between a car and a dump truck sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

It happened along Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia in the area of Huntington Road near Pleasant Ridge.

Mason County dispatchers say the crash blocked both north and southbound lanes of traffic along Route 2.

One person was taken to the hospital because of their injuries. No word on the extent of those injuries.

