Crashes causes delays for drivers in Charleston; Congestion along I-64 Tuesday

Drivers in Charleston saw congestion and a wreck during the morning commute Tuesday. Delays in Putnam County were also reported.

The crash happened near the 58C exit, which is the Washington Street exit in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ no one was hurt in the crash that involved several vehicles.

A second crash happened near 58.5 mile marker in the eastbound lanes of traffic. Metro dispatchers say the crash was moved off to the side of the road and only involved one car.

West Virginia 511 also put out delays for drivers heading eastbound along I-64 near mile marker 58 in Charleston. That's near the Oakwood Road and Virginia Street interchanges.

Drivers heading south along I-77 in Kanwaha County also saw delays Tuesday near mile marker 110 or the Tupper's Creek Road interchange.

Drivers in Putnam County also saw a traffic alert Tuesday morning along Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 44 or the Saint Albans area.