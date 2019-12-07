Crash causes fire and power outage

A car crashed into a power pole along Maccorkle Ave SW in South Charleston Saturday afternoon leaving hundreds without power.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the car rolled over and caught fire on the 3100 block of Maccorkle Ave SW.

The crash has closed all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane. AEP says approximately 618 people are without power with an estimated restoration time of midnight.

Crews are on the scene. Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.