Two lanes of Interstate 64 West are closed Friday evening after a two-vehicle crash in the Cross Lanes area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 5:20 p.m. near the 47-mile marker.

Two people are reported hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department and medics are on scene.

