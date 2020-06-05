Crash temporarily closes Corridor G in South Charleston

Corridor G (U.S. 119) was temporarily closed Friday night near Childress Road due to a two-vehicle crash with injuries, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m., and the roadway reopened just after 11 p.m. The roadway had been closed heading both north and south.

Dispatchers say it was a T-bone type collision. Two people were reported trapped in the wreckage.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

