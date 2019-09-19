UPDATE | I-64 West back open in Kanawha County after six-vehicle crash

UPDATE 9/19/19 @ 6:55 p.m.

Interstate 64 West is back open Thursday evening after a six-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, WV 511 reports.

The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. near the 46-mile marker.

The Nitro Police chief said the accident happened after driver of a speeding car erratically cut across traffic and caused a chain-reaction collision.

Two people were transported to the hospital, and three vehicles were towed from the scene.

The extent of injuries involved is unknown at this time.

Interstate 64 West is closed Thursday evening after a crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say as many as seven to 10 vehicles are involved.

The accident was reported just after 5:20 p.m. near the 46-mile marker. As of around 6:30 p.m., WV 511 reports that the backup is nearly 4 miles long.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area at this time.

There's no word at this time about possible injuries.

