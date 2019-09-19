UPDATE | I-64 West back open in Kanawha County after six-vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 9/19/19 @ 6:55 p.m.
Interstate 64 West is back open Thursday evening after a six-vehicle crash in the Nitro area, WV 511 reports.
The accident happened around 5:20 p.m. near the 46-mile marker.
The Nitro Police chief said the accident happened after driver of a speeding car erratically cut across traffic and caused a chain-reaction collision.
Two people were transported to the hospital, and three vehicles were towed from the scene.
The extent of injuries involved is unknown at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY 9/19/19
Interstate 64 West is closed Thursday evening after a crash in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.
They say as many as seven to 10 vehicles are involved.
The accident was reported just after 5:20 p.m. near the 46-mile marker. As of around 6:30 p.m., WV 511 reports that the backup is nearly 4 miles long.
Drivers are urged to avoid that area at this time.
There's no word at this time about possible injuries.
