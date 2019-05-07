UPDATE | I-64 West reopen near W.Va./Ky. line in Kenova

A rollover crash has closed Interstate 64 West in the Kenova area of Wayne County, West Virginia.
Updated: Tue 5:48 PM, May 07, 2019

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 5/7/19 @ 5 p.m.
Interstate 64 West is back open Tuesday afternoon near the scene of a rollover crash at the West Virginia/Kentucky line, our crew at the scene says.

The crash was reported around 4:15 p.m.

There is no word about possible injuries at this time.

Traffic was still backed up, so drivers are advised to be extra careful.


ORIGINAL STORY 5/7/19
A rollover crash Tuesday afternoon has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in the Kenova area, Wayne County 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the West Virginia/Kentucky line. A vehicle is on its top at that location.

There's no word at this time about injuries.

Kenova Police are on the scene. We also have a crew headed there.

