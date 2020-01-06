UPDATE | Jefferson Road back open after two vehicle crash

UPDATE 1/6/20 @11:00 am

Jefferson Road in Kanawha County is back open following a two vehicle crash.

According to Metro 9-1-1 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. It happened just before 10:15 a.m. by the State Police detachment.

