UPDATE | Jefferson Road back open after two vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 1/6/20 @11:00 am
Jefferson Road in Kanawha County is back open following a two vehicle crash.
According to Metro 9-1-1 dispatchers, one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown. It happened just before 10:15 a.m. by the State Police detachment.
ORIGINAL STORY 1/6/20 @ 10:45 am
A portion of Jefferson Road in Kanawha County is closed following a two vehicle crash.
According to Metro 9-1-1 dispatchers, it happened just before 10:15 a.m. by the State Police detachment.
South Charleston Police and Fire and Kanawha County Ambulance are on scene.
Right now, there is no word on injuries.
