UPDATE | Route 2 reopen in Cabell County after crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – UPDATE 1/1/20 @ 2:55 p.m.
State Route 2 has since reopened Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 6400 block.
No one was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.
ORIGINAL STORY 1/1/20
A two-vehicle crash has closed the 6400 block of state Route 2 in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.
The accident was reported just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
There’s no word at this time if anyone is seriously hurt.
We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.