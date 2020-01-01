UPDATE | Route 2 reopen in Cabell County after crash

UPDATE 1/1/20 @ 2:55 p.m.

State Route 2 has since reopened Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 6400 block.

No one was taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

A two-vehicle crash has closed the 6400 block of state Route 2 in the Lesage area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There’s no word at this time if anyone is seriously hurt.

