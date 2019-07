A two-car crash has closed Sissonville Drive (Rt. 21) in both directions.

The accident happened about 5:27 a.m Wednesday.

Kanawha County dispatchers told WSAZ that one car is flipped onto its top and the other vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Two people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions haven't been released.

No word on when Sissonville Drive will reopen to traffic.

