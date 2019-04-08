UPDATE | U.S. 60 West back open near Huntington Mall

UPDATE 4/8/19 @ 3:45 p.m.

U.S. 60 West is back open Monday afternoon at the intersection of West Mall Road, our crew at the scene says.

That crash sent two people to the hospital. Their injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say three cars were involved, including a Chevrolet Impala and a truck.

The crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. when investigators say the eastbound Impala turned in front of the westbound truck.

Barboursville Police were on the scene, along with Cabell County Emergency Medical Services.

A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon has closed U.S. 60 West at the intersection of West Mall Road, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

They say multiple victims will need EMS treatment.

The accident was reported around 2:40 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

