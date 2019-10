The fast lane of I-77 near Ripley is shut down after a crash between a car and a semi-truck.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Jackson County dispatchers tell WSAZ once wrecker crews get to the scene all lanes of I-77 near mile marker 134 will be shut down to remove the vehicles from the roads.

No one was injured in the crash.

