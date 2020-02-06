UPDATE l Lane reopens along WV Turnpike

UPDATE 02/06/2020 @ 7:46 a.m..

The fast, southbound lane of the West Virginia Turnpike is back open after being closed because of a single car crash.

That crash happened just before 7:10 a.m. Thursday along I-77 near mile marker 76.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ no one was hurt in the crash.

A crash along the West Virginia Turnpike closed the fast, southbound lane of traffic early Thursday.

It happened just before 7:10 a.m. along I-77 near mile marker 76. That is just east of the Miami, West Virginia area.

Turnpike dispatchers tell WSAZ no one was hurt in the crash.

Dispatchers say the car ran into a wall.

Crews are waiting for a wrecker to remove the car from the road.

