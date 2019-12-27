UPDATE l Both lanes of I-64 west reopen after crash

UPDATE 12/27/19 @ 8:33 a.m..

Both lanes of I-64 westbound are back open after an early morning crash in Huntington on Friday.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ a single car crashed near mile marker 8 in the westbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

The slow lane of traffic was closed because of the crash and severely backed up traffic.

A woman was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Her name and condition haven't been released.

First responders told WSAZ that the car was smoking when they arrived at the crash scene.



UPDATE 12/27/19 @ 8:15 a.m..

ORIGINAL STORY 12/27/19

