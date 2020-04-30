Crash closes one lane of I-79 North

One lane of I-79 North is closed after a truck overturned in the median.

The crash happened just before 4 Thursday morning between the Elkview and Clendenin exits in Kanawha County.

Deputies say the truck was headed south when the driver told them a deer ran out in the road. The driver told deputies he ran off the road trying to avoid the deer, and the truck turned onto the driver's side. The driver was not injured.

It's unclear how long it will take to get the lane back open.