The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 (East Dupont Avenue) in Quincy have been shut down Friday night due to an accident.

According to Metro 911, it's affecting the lanes in the 2700 block.

Two ambulances are on the scene to transport patients.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m.

It is not clear how many people are injured or how long the lanes will be shut down.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.