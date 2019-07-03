Car T-bones truck on 5th Street Hill in Huntington

Several people, both adults and children, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Huntington.

Huntington police tell WSAZ a truck and car collided on 5th Street near I-64 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the driver of the truck was turning onto 5th Street from the interstate. The car was traveling south toward Wayne on 5th Street (Route 152).

The car T-boned the truck, according to police. They say the truck did not have the right-of-way.

Police say a couple adults and a couple young kids were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are minor.

As of 5:30, one lane of traffic was open in both directions. The eastbound I-64 off-ramp was closed. Traffic is expected to be back to normal soon though.