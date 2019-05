A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed Interstate 77 South and at least one northbound lane, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 8 p.m. in the Cabin Creek area. That’s near the 84-mile marker.

No injuries are reported.

Dispatchers said one semi jackknifed and another crashed as a result. There is a lot of debris in the roadway.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.