Crash involving coal truck sends at least 1 to hospital

A multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening involving a coal truck has sent at least one person to the hospital, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Dupont Avenue. That’s in the Quincy area.

Dispatchers say the eastbound lanes are closed in that area. Fire and police crews are still on the scene.

Additional information isn’t immediately available, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

