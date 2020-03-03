Crash involving school bus sends 2 children to hospital

Two children aboard a school bus were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a van that left the scene, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said.

The accident happened on Deepwater Mountain Road (state Route 61) in the area of Beards Fork.

Fourteen children were aboard the school bus at the time. Two were taken to Montgomery General Hospital for minor injuries. The other 12 were taken to their destinations by another school bus.

Deputies say the van was found a few miles away near Wriston. Its driver, a 24-year-old man from Fayette County, was cited for driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, not having insurance and driving left of center.

Testing at the scene determined that he was not driving impaired.

