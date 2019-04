A crash Friday afternoon involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on Interstate 77 has closed both northbound lanes and one southbound lane, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

It was reported just before 2 p.m. at the 83-mile marker. That's between the Cabin Creek Road and Chelyan exits.

There's no word on injuries at this time.

