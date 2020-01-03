UPDATE | One lane of I-64 West back open in Dunbar

UPDATE 1/3/19 @ 1:05 p.m.

One lane of Interstate 64 West is back open Friday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported before noon at the Dunbar exit.

One of the vehicles was leaking fuel and debris.

Dispatchers say the other lanes could be closed for another two hours or longer.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously hurt.

