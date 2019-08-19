Crash near Sissonville Middle School sends one to hospital

A crash near Sissonville Middle School sent one of the drivers to the hospital.

It happened just before 7:45 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Sissonville Road and Middle School Road.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta was pulling onto Sissonville Drive from Middle School Road. The driver of a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound along Sissonville Road when the crash happened. It was hit by the Ford in the side.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken the hospital.

