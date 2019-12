A crash along Interstate 64 backed up traffic for drivers in the Huntington area Friday morning.

It happened just before 7:15 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 9. That is just before the West Virginia Welcome Center.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ no one was hurt in the crash.

The slow lane of traffic was blocked for some time. Crews were directing traffic into the fast lane.

