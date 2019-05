One lane of I-64 is shut down after an accident in Cabell County.

The crash happened near mile marker 16 in the eastbound lanes. That's between the 29th Street exit and the Merritts Creek Road exit.

911 dispatchers say the fast lane is closed.

There's no word yet on injuries or how many vehicles are involved.

The Barboursville Police Department, Barboursville Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS responded.

