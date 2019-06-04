UPDATE l U.S 35 is back open after a three-vehicle crash

UPDATE 6/4/19 @ 6:45 a.m..

U.S. 35 near the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County is now back open.

The crash involved a semi and two pickup trucks.

The Putnam County 911 dispatcher told WSAZ that there were minor injuries, but no one was transported.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/4/19

Several lanes of U.S. 35 in Putnam County are shut down because of a crash that involves a semi.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at WV 869 near the Buffalo Bridge.

One of the northbound lanes is shut down and both southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers should be prepared to stop.

No word yet on any injuries.

