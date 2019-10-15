Crash partially closes U.S. 23 in Pike County, Kentucky

UPDATE 10/15/19 @ 11:15 a.m.

Emergency management officials in Pikeville, Kentucky are warning drivers of a tractor-trailer crash Tuesday morning.

911 dispatchers tell WYMT that the bed of a tractor-trailer overturned on U.S. 23. It is blocking the turning lane and the slow lane at the intersection of Cassidy Boulevard, near Walmart.

The lanes will be closed for several hours as crews clear the crash and the scrap metal the tractor-trailer was hauling.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

No one was hurt in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/15/19

A major road is partially shut down in Pike County, Kentucky due to a crash Tuesday morning.

Pike County 911 dispatchers confirm to WSAZ there is a crash on U.S. 23 in Pikeville near the Route 119 intersection.

One southbound lane of U.S. 23 is open.

Dispatchers say the wreck is an "active investigation" and did not release any other details.

